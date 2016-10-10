Factbox: Chicago school finances flounder since 2012 teachers' strike

(Reuters) - The fiscal health of Chicago's public school system, the nation's third largest, has deteriorated dramatically since its last major teachers' strike in 2012. A new strike would come at a time monetary help from the city and the state of Illinois is scarce.

- The school district had a negative operating fund balance—a deficit of $7 million—on June 30, compared to a $1.06 billion at the end of fiscal 2012, according to a school financial report.

- Enrollment dropped to 396,683 this year from 403,461 in the 2012/13 school year.

- Since October 2012, the credit ratings for the Chicago Board of Education fell into the junk level. S&P has downgraded the rating to B-plus from A-plus. Moody's Investors Service cut it to B2 from A2, and Fitch Ratings to B-plus from A.

- Between fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2016, the school system’s annual outlay for pensions ballooned from $197 million to $676 million.

- Cash-flow problems have left Chicago Public Schools (CPS) dependent on costly short-term borrowing, which is expected to total $1.55 billion this fiscal year, compared to last fiscal year's $1.065 billion.

- CPS receives about 52 percent of annual surplus money from Chicago's tax increment financing (TIF) districts. Illinois law allows the city to create the districts and freeze the amount of property taxes local governments, including CPS, receive from them. Any property tax revenue generated by a district above the frozen level is tapped for economic development costs. Surpluses due to expired or terminated TIF districts or resulting from freezes on new spending or city declarations of excess funds within certain districts have fluctuated widely.

- A state law passed earlier this year allows CPS to exceed its property tax cap by $250 million to pay for pensions. Lawmakers and Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner also agreed to a one-time $215 million boost for CPS pensions. That money is contingent on the passage of major statewide pension reform, which was made increasingly difficult by recent Illinois Supreme Court rulings blocking retirement benefits cuts for public sector workers.

- Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has already raided taxpayers' wallets to raise more money for the city's four retirement systems with a $543 million phased-in property tax hike, a new tax on water and sewer usage and a telephone surcharge increase.