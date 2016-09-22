Chicago police officer pleads not guilty to civil rights charges

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A Chicago policeman who was indicted on federal civil rights charges after being captured on a dashboard camera firing into a car full of teenagers, wounding two of them, pleaded not guilty on Thursday, a court official said.

Marco Proano, 41, was charged last week in a two-count indictment in U.S. District Court in Chicago for allegedly using unreasonable force with a dangerous weapon.

A clerk for Judge Gary Feinerman confirmed by telephone the plea which had been reported by local media.

Proano's attorney, Daniel Herbert, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

A video of the incident, which has been widely published online, shows Proano shooting his gun multiple times at close range into the teens' vehicle as it backs away from him. The shooting took place in December 2013.

Incidents like this have provoked intense criticism of Chicago's police force.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was scheduled to give a major speech on Thursday night on public safety, the police and the city's plans to combat crime.