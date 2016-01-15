Chicago releases videos of police shooting of black teen

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago on Thursday released video footage of a fatal Chicago police shooting of a black teenager in 2013 after a court ruling, as protesters renewed criticism of Mayor Rahm Emanuel for the handling of police killings.

Images from neighborhood surveillance cameras showing the killing of Cedrick Chatman, 17, in January 2013 had been sealed under a protective order. The city also released audio recordings.

One 10-second segment of video shows two officers chasing Chatman, who then runs around a corner out of sight. It next shows an officer drawing his gun, followed by an image of Chatman on the ground. An officer stands with one foot on Chatman before emergency crews arrive.

Another video appears to show Chatman hit while running.

The decision allowing the videos’ release comes with Emanuel and the police department already under pressure over a fatal 2014 police shooting of another teenager. The video of that killing was not released until November.

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman said at a hearing on Thursday that releasing the Chatman videos would not interfere with finding impartial jurors for a civil lawsuit by the teenager’s family. The city had withdrawn its opposition to the videos’ release.

A police officer watches protesters during a demonstration outside the office of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in Chicago, Illinois, United States, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Activists at the courthouse after Thursday’s hearing demanded reform of the police department. For weeks protesters have been demanding Emanuel step down over his handling of the 2014 police killing of Laquan McDonald, 17.

Black pastors and community leaders said they would boycott Emanuel’s annual Martin Luther King prayer breakfast on Friday to protest the city’s handling of police shootings.

Lawyers for Chatman’s mother, who is suing the city over her son’s death, say the videos contradict police statements that Chatman, a carjacking suspect, had a dark object that he pointed at them. The object turned out to be a cell phone box.

An attorney for the officers said the videos support their story.

Also on Thursday, the Cook County Medical Examiner released autopsy reports in the Dec. 26 police shooting of black college student Quintonio LeGrier, 19, and his neighbor Bettie Jones, 55.

The reports showed LeGrier was shot six times, including twice in the back. Jones, who police say was shot accidentally, was hit once in the chest.

Emanuel fired his police chief in December. He is seeking a new superintendent for the 12,000-strong force, which has a history of abuse allegations and is being investigated by the Justice Department.