Chicago police officer gets two years for beating store clerk

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A Chicago police officer was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison for punching and kicking a convenience store clerk in an on-duty incident in 2012, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Aldo Brown, 39, was convicted last year by a federal jury of one count of using excessive force.

The sentence came as the U.S. Justice Department carries out an investigation of alleged patterns of excessive use of force and lethal force by Chicago police, who over the past eight years have shot an average of 50 people a year, 74 percent of whom are black.

America’s third most populous city is looking for a new police chief after the previous chief was fired in November following protests over the delay in bringing charges against a white police officer seen on video shooting and killing a 17-year-old black youth in 2014.

Brown and the victim in the 2012 beating are both African-American.

Brown was on duty and did not have a search warrant when he went into a convenience store on the southeast side of Chicago and started to ask the clerk whether he had drugs or guns, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He punched the clerk, handcuffed him and kicked him when he was on the ground, according to a store surveillance camera, the statement said. Prosecutors said trial evidence showed the victim was compliant and not resisting Brown.

Brown testified that he feared for his life because he had seen a gun in the clerk’s pocket, according to the Chicago Tribune. The officer removed a gun from the clerk’s pocket after punching and handcuffing him, but before kicking him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement said.

“Even apart from the physical pain inflicted, defendant’s conduct has significant ramifications for the criminal justice system,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Romero said in the sentencing memorandum. “Sworn law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard of conduct.”

Brown has been suspended from police work since the incident and the Chicago Police Department said it planned to dismiss him.