CHICAGO Activists will gather outside Chicago's police headquarters on Thursday to demand the firing of officers accused of making false statements after the fatal shooting a black teenager by a white officer two years ago.

Laquan McDonald, 17, was shot by officer Jason Van Dyke in October 2014, but video of his death was not released until over a year later.

Police Chief Eddie Johnson recommended in August that in addition to Van Dyke, four other officers be fired for making false or misleading statements about the events around the shooting.

The video, which showed Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times and continuing to fire after he had fallen to the ground, thrust Chicago into the center of a nationwide debate on police treatment of minority communities.

The footage sparked widespread protests and calls for Mayor Rahm Emanuel to resign. The Department of Justice has launched an investigation to determine whether the Chicago police systematically violated constitutional rights.

Demonstrators will "demand the termination of all police officers involved with falsifying police reports in efforts of covering up his death," and "stand in solidarity with families of police violence," an invite on social media said.

William Calloway, an activist who helped force police to release the video, is organizing the "Laquan Day" demonstration. He is also pushing for the adoption of the Laquan McDonald Act, proposed recall legislation that targets elected officials.

"We demand more accountability on the elected officials that we feel co-conspired to cover up the death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald," Calloway told reporters on Thursday.

Van Dyke is facing charges of first-degree murder and is on unpaid leave. He has pleaded not guilty.

Chicago's Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement on Thursday, McDonald's "death was a wake-up call for our city on an issue that has challenged the city for decades, and brought a renewed commitment to a public conversation about policing and community relations."

Emanuel has undertaken a series of steps to reform the police department in the wake of the federal investigation.

He sacked police superintendent Garry McCarthy last year and has established a new police oversight body and a draft use of force policy.

