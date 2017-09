Corey Morgan, 27, is shown in this booking photo taken and provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office in Chicago, Illinois, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cook County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Bond was denied on Friday to the man charged with murdering a 9-year-old Chicago boy, who was shot earlier this month in an apparent case of gang-related retaliation, the Office of the State’s Attorney for Cook County, Illinois said.

Corey Morgan, 27, of Lansing, Illinois, has been charged with first-degree murder for killing Tyshawn Lee, police said on Friday.