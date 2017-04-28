Police charge second suspect in Illinois judge's murder

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Police have charged a second suspect in the murder of an Illinois judge shot outside his home on Chicago's South Side earlier this month in what they believe was a robbery, officials said on Thursday.

Earl Wilson, 45, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Raymond Myles, who was killed on April 10, according to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. He was also charged with attempted murder.

Police believe Wilson was the gunman, Johnson said. Wilson had previously served a prison sentence for attempted murder in 1992, police said.

A police spokesman could not be reached to determine if Wilson had an attorney.

Myles, 66, was an associate judge in Cook County Circuit Court's Criminal Division. Cook County includes Chicago, the third-largest U.S. city.

Earlier this month, police also charged Joshua Smith, 37, with first-degree murder and related charges for the shooting, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said.

Police believe Smith was the getaway driver, department spokesman Frank Giancamilli said. A woman, who police believe was the target of the robbery, was also injured in the shooting. Police have not identified the woman.

The incident started when a woman exited Myles' home and encountered a man with a gun at around 5 a.m., police have said.

Words were exchanged and the man then fired, hitting the woman once. Hearing the gunshots, Myles came out of the house and was shot multiple times.