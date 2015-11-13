FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago police say eight-year-old boy accidentally shot relative, 10
#U.S.
November 13, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago police say eight-year-old boy accidentally shot relative, 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An 8-year-old boy accidentally shot a 10-year-old male relative with a handgun on Chicago’s South Side, police said on Friday.

The older boy was shot in the ribs on Thursday morning about 9 a.m. in a Chicago residence, Chicago police officer Jose Estrada said. The boy was hospitalized in guarded condition.

Estrada said the shooting appeared accidental. Police are investigating whether the boys were home alone, whether they were playing with the gun and who is the gun’s registered owner, Estrada said.

Police did not identify either boy and no charges had been filed as of Friday morning.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Bill Trott

