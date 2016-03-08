Suspect wanted to torture, murder nine-year-old Chicago boy: officials

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A gang member planned to torture and kidnap a 9-year-old Chicago boy he lured from a park into an alley and fatally shot in a gang-related retaliation aimed at the boy’s father, authorities said on Tuesday.

Dwight Boone-Doty, 22, was charged with first-degree murder this week in the November 2015 killing of the boy, Tyshawn Lee, a crime that cast a spotlight on a surge in violent crime in the third most populous U.S. city.

“His death was a culmination of gang violence that spiraled into a cycle of retaliatory violence, fueled by illegal guns and absolutely zero regard for human life,” John Escalante, Chicago police interim superintendent, told a news conference.

Doty’s original plan was to cut off the boy’s fingers and ears, Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez said.

Doty approached the boy in a park and the two went into an alley. Doty then shot him multiple times at close range, Alvarez said.

Authorities did not provide any details on why Doty did not go through with his original plan. The boy’s father has denied being involved in a gang.

At least three people were suspected of taking part in Lee’s killing. In the weeks afterward, Corey Morgan, 27, of Lansing, Illinois, was also charged with first-degree murder. Officials have an arrest warrant out for Kevin Edwards for the same crime, and urged him on Tuesday to turn himself in.