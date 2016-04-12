Chicago police officer fatally shoots teenager during foot chase

(Reuters) - A Chicago police officer fatally wounded a teenage boy during a foot chase after he was stopped in a vehicle believed to have been involved in an earlier shooting, local media and police said on Tuesday.

The Chicago Tribune identified the suspect as Pierre Loury, 16, who was shot and killed by an officer on Monday evening on the city’s West Side.

Police declined on Tuesday to identify the suspect and the officer involved in the shooting.

Patrol officers stopped a vehicle believed to have been involved in an earlier shooting in the area at about 7:30 p.m. During the stop, a suspect got out of the vehicle and fled, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

“A brief foot pursuit ensued leading to an armed confrontation, between the fleeing offender and the officer,” police said in the statement. “During that encounter, an officer discharged his service weapon fatally striking the offender.”

A weapon was recovered on scene and no police officers were injured in the incident, police said.

Loury was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after the incident, the medical examiner’s office told the Tribune.

The officer, who has not been identified, has been removed from his patrol duties as authorities investigate the incident, the department said.

The incident comes amid a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the department’s use of force, including deadly force, following the death of a black teenager in a 2014 police shooting.

Police officer Jason Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder in November, 13 months after having shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times, in an incident captured on a police squad car dashboard video.

The release of the video sparked protests and led to the firing of Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy in December. The city has yet to name a permanent replacement.