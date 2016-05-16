FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect in gang-related murder of nine-year-old Chicago boy arrested
May 16, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Suspect in gang-related murder of nine-year-old Chicago boy arrested

Suzannah Gonzales

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A man wanted in connection with what authorities say was a gang-related retaliation killing of a 9-year-old Chicago boy was in jail in eastern Illinois on unrelated charges on Monday and authorities were discussing returning him to the city to face a murder charge, officials said.

Kevin Edwards, 23, faces a charge in Chicago for first-degree murder in the November 2015 killing of the boy, Tyshawn Lee, a crime that highlighted a surge in violent crime in the third- most-populous U.S. city.

It was not clear how Edwards was involved in Lee’s killing, and Chicago police representatives declined to comment.

Edwards was in custody in Vermilion County, Illinois, near the Indiana border, where he was arrested on Saturday on charges of possessing a controlled substance, resisting arrest and obstructing justice, said Donald Cornell, a county correctional officer.

Edwards will face the Vermilion County charges before going back to Chicago, Cornell said.

Two other men were previously charged in connection with Lee’s killing. Dwight Boone-Doty was charged in March with first-degree murder. In the weeks following the killing, Corey Morgan also was charged with first-degree murder.

Doty lured Lee from a park into an alley and fatally shot him multiple times at close range in a gang-related retaliation aimed at the boy’s father, authorities have said. The boy’s father has denied being involved in a gang.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Dan Grebler

