Family of teen killed by police files lawsuit against Chicago

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The family of a black teenager shot and killed by a Chicago police officer earlier this month filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday against the city and two unidentified officers.

The lawsuit alleges that police gave false and incomplete versions of the shooting.

Police have said Pierre Loury was shot after an armed confrontation during a brief foot chase following a traffic stop on April 11.

“In order to cover up their misconduct, they falsely claimed that Pierre placed them in imminent fear of bodily harm,” the lawsuit said.

A representative of the city of Chicago’s Law Department could not be reached for comment.

The lawsuit cites a mayoral task force report, issued just a week ago, that said the Chicago Police Department is not doing enough to combat racial bias among officers or to protect city residents’ human and civil rights. Mayor Rahm Emanuel set up the panel in December after days of street protests triggered by video of the fatal shooting in 2014 of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white police officer.

The U.S. Justice Department began an investigation into the department’s use of force, including deadly force, following the McDonald shooting.