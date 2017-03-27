Amtrak train derails in Chicago, no injuries reported

CHICAGO (Reuters) - An Amtrak train derailed outside Union Station in Chicago on Monday but there were no reported injuries, a spokesman for the company said.

It was the second derailment involving an Amtrak train in the last few days. On Friday, an Amtrak Acela train derailed and sideswiped a New Jersey commuter train at New York City's Penn Station, causing minor injuries.

Three cars appeared to have lost contact with the rail in Chicago just before 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) while the train was switching tracks, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said by telephone.

Around 200 people plus crew members were traveling on the 11-car Lake Shore Limited train, which runs between Chicago and the Northeastern United States, Magliari said.

Passengers in the three cars that derailed were moved from those cars to another part of the train and arrived at the station just before noon. The low-speed incident is under investigation, Magliari said.

Emergency teams responded to the scene, but there were no reported injuries, the Chicago Fire Department said on Twitter.