FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Engineering firm CB&I third-quarter profit rises, backlog falls
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 23, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

Engineering firm CB&I third-quarter profit rises, backlog falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co (CBI.N) reported on Tuesday a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, but backlog of work declined, as the engineering company tries to complete a takeover of rival Shaw Group Inc SHAW.N by early next year.

On Friday, Shaw gave a 2013 forecast that was far below market estimates, and it also faced growing push-back from investors over the proposed $3 billion CB&I deal.

CB&I said its backlog declined to $9.5 billion at the end of the third quarter from $10 billion three months before.

Net income rose to $80.2 million, or 82 cents per share, from $72.2 million, or 72 cents per share, a year before. Analysts had expected 81 cents per share, according to the average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue grew 15 percent to $1.45 billion.

CB&I Chief Executive Philip Asherman said the company sees significant growth opportunities, especially in U.S. petrochemicals and global liquefied natural gas projects.

“We expect to complete the Shaw acquisition in the first quarter, considerably expanding our ability to compete for and execute the world’s largest energy infrastructure projects,” Asherman said in a statement.

Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.