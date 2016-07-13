FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Second proxy advisory firm backs Chico's directors over Barington's
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 13, 2016 / 1:31 PM / a year ago

Second proxy advisory firm backs Chico's directors over Barington's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chico's FAS Inc said proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommended shareholders vote for the apparel retailer's nominees at an upcoming shareholder meeting, strengthening its position in a proxy fight against activist investor Barington Capital.

This is the second major proxy advisory firm, after ISS, to back the company's nominees.

"We see little, if any, reason to support the Dissident's (Barington's) solicitation," Glass Lewis said in a report on Tuesday.

"Comprehensive and positive changes are already underway at Chico's, and in our view the Dissident's director nominees have less to contribute to that progress than the board's well-qualified nominees."

Barington has nominated its founder, James Mitarotonda, and Janet Grove, a former Macy's Inc executive, to serve on Chico's board to improve operating performance and cut costs.

Chico's has picked Bonnie Brooks, vice chairman of Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co and Bill Simon, the former head of Wal-Mart Stores Inc's U.S. unit.

The annual meeting of the company is scheduled for July 21.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.