Chico's results beat Street on full-price sales

(Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Chico’s FAS Inc (CHS.N) reported second-quarter results above Wall Street expectations as new products and vibrant styles helped it sell its merchandise at full prices.

Gross margins in the quarter were 56.4 percent, up 30 basis points from last year.

Chico’s raised the low end of its full-year net sales forecast to $2.55 billion from $2.50 billion. It maintained the top end of the outlook at $2.60 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $2.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter ended July 28, earnings rose to $53.4 million, or 32 cents, from $43.4 million, or 25 cents a year ago.

Revenue increased 16 percent to $641.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 30 cents on revenue of $641.3 million.

Shares of Chico’s closed at $17.08 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained more than half their value since the beginning of the year.