Children's Place profit beats on cost cuts, shares rise
May 17, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

Children's Place profit beats on cost cuts, shares rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc (PLCE.O) is cutting costs to prop up its profit, as the kids clothes seller discounts heavily to attract bargain-hungry shoppers in a highly competitive market.

Children’s Place shares rose as much as 12 percent on Thursday as cost cuts drove a higher-than-expected quarterly profit at the company.

Kids clothing retailers, such as Children’s Place, Gymboree and Carter’s Inc (CRI.N), are offering promotions and steep discounts, to grab a bigger slice of the market as well as steer shoppers away from discounters like Target Corp (TGT.N).

Children’s Place -- which has been selling its products at huge discounts to clear piled up merchandise -- reduced costs in its latest reported quarter by consolidating its U.S. distribution centers from three to two, cutting jobs and stocking up prudently.

The company mainly targets value-conscious mothers from households with an annual income of about $70,000.

Separately, clothing and accessories retailer Buckle Inc (BKE.N) also posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by better margins.

The cost cuts at Children’s Place are expected to save an additional $9 million in the second half of this year, the company said.

However, Children’s Place forecast a loss for the second quarter that was bigger than analysts were expecting, as rising product costs and discounting are likely to hurt its margins.

The company expects a second-quarter loss of 65 to 70 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter profit fell to $23.6 million, or 96 cents per share, from $26.1 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.10 per share, topping analysts’ estimates of $1.05 per share, helped by cost cuts.

Sales increased 2 percent to $438.5 million, but missed market expectations of $447.0 million. Comparable-store sales declined 0.7 percent.

Children’s Place shares were up 7 percent at $47.46 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. Buckle shares rose as much as 9 percent to $45.24 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair

