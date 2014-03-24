FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus positive on LatAm sales, no talks for A380 in region
March 24, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

Airbus positive on LatAm sales, no talks for A380 in region

Felipe Iturrieta

1 Min Read

The logo of Airbus Group, Europe's largest aerospace group, is pictured in front of the company headquarters building in Ottobrunn, near Munich February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) believes it can eventually drive its Latin American market share up to 65 percent, although it is not in talks to sell its A380 superjumbo in the region, the company’s Latin American president told Reuters on Monday.

Airbus, the world’s second biggest planemaker, has outsold Boeing in the region in recent years and its market share was now 61 percent of aircraft sold, or 51 percent of planes flying, Rafael Alonso said in a interview ahead of Santiago’s FIDAE airshow.

“We’re thinking that we are going to carry on increasing that presence,” he said. “We could reach 65 percent.”

Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta. Writing by Rosalba O'Brien. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
