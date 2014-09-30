FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avalanche in southern Chile kills Canadian, Swedish climbers
September 30, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Avalanche in southern Chile kills Canadian, Swedish climbers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - An avalanche along the remote southern border of Chile and Argentina has killed two mountain climbers, one from Canada and one from Sweden, Chilean police said on Tuesday.

A Chilean reconnaissance team flew a helicopter to the isolated mountain of San Lorenzo in the region of Aysen and located the bodies of Swedish climber Carl Andreas Fransson and Canadian Jean Phillipe Auclair.

Two other Swedish citizens, Rickard Bjarne Salen and Hans Daniel Roennbaeck, were taken to hospital and were in good condition, the police said. The four had arrived in Chile last week.

Chile and Argentina are separated by the world’s longest mountain chain, the Andes.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish

