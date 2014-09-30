Avalanche in southern Chile kills Canadian, Swedish climbers

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - An avalanche along the remote southern border of Chile and Argentina has killed two mountain climbers, one from Canada and one from Sweden, Chilean police said on Tuesday.

A Chilean reconnaissance team flew a helicopter to the isolated mountain of San Lorenzo in the region of Aysen and located the bodies of Swedish climber Carl Andreas Fransson and Canadian Jean Phillipe Auclair.

Two other Swedish citizens, Rickard Bjarne Salen and Hans Daniel Roennbaeck, were taken to hospital and were in good condition, the police said. The four had arrived in Chile last week.

Chile and Argentina are separated by the world’s longest mountain chain, the Andes.