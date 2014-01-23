FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile president-elect's proposals enjoy broad support: poll
January 23, 2014 / 3:37 PM / 4 years ago

Chile president-elect's proposals enjoy broad support: poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chile's President-elect Michelle Bachelet answers a question during a news conference at her headquarters in Santiago, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s president-elect Michelle Bachelet will embark on a second term, riding a wave of popular support that includes widespread backing for her key policy proposals, according to a poll released on Thursday.

Center-left Bachelet will take office on March 11 with a mandate to hike corporate taxes to pay for an education reform, and will push to overhaul the constitution, which dates to General Augusto Pinochet’s 1973-1990 dictatorship.

Almost 80 percent of those surveyed said they agreed with education reform, pollster and research center Cerc said, while 63 percent approved tax reform and 71 percent a new constitution.

Bachelet, who already served as the nation’s president from 2006 to 2010, won 62 percent of the vote against conservative candidate Evelyn Matthei in a December 15 presidential runoff.

Chile’s constitution bars presidential re-election to consecutive terms.

The poll included 1,200 people and was conducted between December 19 and January 10. The margin of error was 3 percent.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
