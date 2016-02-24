Three injured in gas leak explosion in Chilean capital

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Three people were injured after a gas leak caused an explosion at a residential building in Chilean capital Santiago on Wednesday, and firefighters said residents might be trapped.

Local television said one person was in critical condition and showed images of a partially collapsed underground parking lot at the building, with a car flipped over, in the upscale Vitacura neighborhood.

Firefighters said on Twitter that some people had been burned by the explosion and that others could be trapped under rubble.