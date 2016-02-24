Three injured in gas leak explosion in Chilean capital

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Three people were injured after a gas leak caused an explosion at a residential building in Chilean capital Santiago on Wednesday, and firefighters said residents might be trapped.
Local television said one person was in critical condition and showed images of a partially collapsed underground parking lot at the building, with a car flipped over, in the upscale Vitacura neighborhood.
Firefighters said on Twitter that some people had been burned by the explosion and that others could be trapped under rubble.
Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn