Chile 'well prepared' to confront Brexit shock: finance minister

Chile's finance minister Rodrigo Valdes is seen after attending a Monetary Policy Meeting at the Central bank in Santiago, May 14, 2015.

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes said on Friday the country was "well prepared" to confront any market fallout from Britain's exit from the European Union, and stressed that the two nations had relatively little economic exposure to one another.

Valdes told a press conference that shipments to Britain represent only slightly more than 1 percent of total exports from Chile. He added, however, that authorities would analyze the effect of the so-called Brexit on certain specific economic sectors.

"Everyone can be calm because we have a healthy economy, an ordered economy, and we have many instruments at our disposal to react in time for the security of Chilean families, if this were seen as threatening," Valdes said.

He also told reporters that Britain's vote to exit the European Union "probably" means that Chile, the world's top copper exporter, will need to sign a free trade agreement with that nation.

Valdes added that he did not expect a great impact on the price of copper.

Also speaking at the press conference, Central Bank Vice President Sebastian Claro said Chile's financial system was well-prepared to absorb the Brexit shock.

As of 10:32 local time, Chile's blue-chip IPSA index was down 1.73 percent, with the worst performers being industrial holding company AntarChile, winery Vina Concha y Toro, and Latam Airlines.

That represents a slight rebound after the IPSA plummeted over 2 percent in early morning trading.