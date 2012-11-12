FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's Enjoy to buy Caesars Entertainment's Uruguay unit
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 12, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Chile's Enjoy to buy Caesars Entertainment's Uruguay unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR.O) has agreed to sell a controlling operating stake in Uruguay’s hotel and casino Conrad to Chile’s Enjoy for around $140 million.

Enjoy ENJ.SN, which runs hotels and casinos in Chile and Argentina, said on Monday it will buy a 45 percent stake in Caesars Entertainment’s Baluma unit and will pay for the acquisition with a planned capital increase.

Enjoy’s shareholders approved a capital increase of 75.0 billion Chilean pesos, or $157 million.

Caesars Entertainment has also agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in Enjoy via the subscription of shares offered in the planned capital increase.

“Enjoy expects this transaction to generate a positive impact on its financial situation due to improvements in the financial structure (and) the incorporation of a company with solid cash flow creation,” the Chilean company said in a statement posted on the local regulator’s website.

The Baluma unit, which operates in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, generated revenue of $157 million in 2011.

$1 = 479.00 Chilean pesos Reporting by Santiago Newsroom & Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.