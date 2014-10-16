Chile cenbank seen cutting rates again, ending easing cycle

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Faced with weak economic growth, Chile’s central bank will likely cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the fourth straight month later on Thursday and signal an end to its year-long easing cycle due to persistently high inflation.

The economy of the top copper producer has recently slowed to levels not seen since the aftermath of a devastating February 2010 earthquake and tsunami, as investment dwindles, especially in the key mining sector, and once-hot consumer demand cools.

In a bid to prop up the economy, the bank has already reduced rates CLINTR=ECI by 175 basis points since October 2013 to a current 3.25 percent.

Growth is expected to be 2 percent in 2014 and then pick up to about 3.6 percent next year, also due in part to a planned public spending surge.

Meanwhile, high consumer prices, with 12-month inflation running above the central bank’s 2 to 4 percent tolerance range for a sixth consecutive month in September, could support arguments for the bank to pause its easing cycle.

But the bank has repeatedly signaled it sees high inflation as a transitory phenomenon, due in large part to the peso currency's CLP=CL sharp depreciation versus the U.S. dollar.

“September’s high inflation reading, which some analysts argued was reason to push forward a pause in the rate-cut cycle, is seen as transitory” and may affect how long inflation takes to reach target but won’t impede it from getting there, brokerage Banchile Inversiones said in a note to clients.

Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said on Monday that he expects inflation to ease to target levels by the second quarter of next year.

A majority of traders and analysts surveyed in two separate central bank polls released last week forecast a rate cut to 3.0 percent on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs echoes that projection and said it expects the bank to “change the forward-looking paragraph of the policy statement to signal the end of the long easing cycle.”

Despite the forecast for a cut, Goldman Sachs economist Tiago Severo cautioned that projections for inflation to converge back toward target should be taken with a grain of salt and underscored that “central bank officials are now facing a difficult decision” on rates.

“The fact that headline, core, tradables and non-tradables inflation are all tracking outside the target range suggests that the exchange rate pass-through may be generating second-round effects on domestic prices,” Severo said, adding “that price pressures may prove more resilient than anticipated.”