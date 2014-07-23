FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Chile central bank chief sees stronger growth in 2015
July 23, 2014 / 5:52 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Chile central bank chief sees stronger growth in 2015

Rosalba O'Brien, Antonio De la Jara

1 Min Read

President of Chilean Central Bank Rodrigo Vergara answers a question during a Reuters Summit interview at Santiago, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile central bank head Rodrigo Vergara forecast that growth in the economy of the top copper exporter would be stronger in 2015 than this year, with recovery starting to been seen in the final quarter of 2014.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters at the offices of the bank in Santiago, Vergara said the impact from its monetary easing cycle, which began in October 2013, would start to be felt in the second half of this year.

“In the bank we get the impression that towards the last quarter of this year the economy should begin to show somewhat better numbers,” he said.

The looser monetary policy, an export boost stemming from a recent weakening of the peso, an improving global outlook, and a recovery in investment should all contribute to greater growth next year, Vergara said.

In June, the bank predicted 2014 growth of between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent, slipping from 4.1 percent last year.

Additional reporting by Anthony Esposito and Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

