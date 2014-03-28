FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile retailer Cencosud's quarterly profit rises 40 percent
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 28, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 3 years ago

Chile retailer Cencosud's quarterly profit rises 40 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Diversified Chilean retailer Cencosud CEN.SN posted a 40 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday, beating market expectations.

Net profit at Cencosud, which has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, rose to 158.09 billion pesos, or $301.8 million, in the quarter ended December 31, 2013, from 112.88 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2012.

That compared with a consensus forecast of 108 billion Chilean pesos ($206 million) from four analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Cencosud operates in several sector including department stores, supermarkets, and home-improvement stores. It also operates malls.

($1=523.76 Chilean pesos at the end of December)

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.