Chile sees copper prices up in second half 2012

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile sees copper prices rising slightly in the second half of 2012, as demand from top consumer China remains robust while supplies stay tight, with mines working at full capacity and a lack of new projects, state copper commission Cochilco said on Thursday.

While the global copper market registered a slight surplus of 69,100 tonnes last year, Cochilco Chief Executive Andres Mac-Lean said mining challenges will trigger a 200,000 tonne deficit this year, pressuring copper prices to average $3.85 per pound.

A cut to China’s 2012 official economic growth forecast to 7.5 percent isn’t worrying top copper producer Chile, Mac-Lean said, as the Asian giant’s voracious metals demand should remain solid, the United States is recovering and Europe’s debt crisis has somewhat eased.

“Demand continues to be firm, continues to grow and supply is consistent but we think it won’t catch up with demand this year, so we’re still projecting a small deficit,” Mac-Lean told the Reuters Mining Summit.

Copper prices were little changed on Thursday, accumulating a 10 percent increase this quarter as signs of physical tightness helped to underpin prices of the metal even as doubts over demand in China lingered. In New York, the May COMEX contract rose 0.40 cent to settle at $3.7965 per lb.

Booming emerging nations’ need for the industrial metal, loose monetary policy in developed countries and high operating costs should keep prices from significantly falling, Mac-Lean said.

“There could be some sag, but long-term prices will never be below $2.3 per pound, because realistically the industry couldn’t operate,” he said, adding market volatility had dissipated somewhat.

“We’re living a period of slight tranquility following the European debt crisis,” Mac-Lean said. “Two months ago I was a lot more uncertain.”

TIGHT COPPER SUPPLY

Chilean miners are battling dwindling ore grades, extreme weather and strike risks to reach a targeted production of 5.75 million tonnes this year, up from last year’s 5.24 million tonnes.

Chilean physical copper traders say spot material is scarce, due to delays at deposits, such as slumping output in century-old Chuquicamata CODEL.UL and harder-than-expected mineral in Antofagasta Minerals’ (ANTO.L) flagship new Esperanza mine.

“Copper producers have used up all their efforts to produce, they can’t do more,” Mac-Lean said. “I see a slightly lower strike risk (this year), as many companies already faced big crises last year.”

A two-week stoppage in the world’s top copper mine Escondida, which is majority owned by global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L), contributed to a 24.6 percent drop in the deposit’s 2011 output to its lowest level in nearly a decade.

Chile produced 379,474 tonnes of copper in February, up 6.5 percent from the same month a year earlier on higher ore grades and a low base of comparison with 2011, the government said earlier on Thursday.