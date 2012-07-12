FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile Codelco says to extend Anglo talks until mid-August
July 12, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

Chile Codelco says to extend Anglo talks until mid-August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) and world no. 1 copper producer Codelco CODEL.UL will ask to extend their negotiations, for a second time, to mid-August, Codelco said on Thursday, adding the mining titans have not yet reached a deal to end a bitter row over disputed assets.

Investors are watching closely to see if state-owned copper giant Codelco and Anglo will hash out a deal or whether they will plunge back into a courtroom showdown that could drag on for years.

Reporting By Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

