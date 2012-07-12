Chile Codelco says to extend Anglo talks until mid-August

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) and world no. 1 copper producer Codelco CODEL.UL will ask to extend their negotiations, for a second time, to mid-August, Codelco said on Thursday, adding the mining titans have not yet reached a deal to end a bitter row over disputed assets.

Investors are watching closely to see if state-owned copper giant Codelco and Anglo will hash out a deal or whether they will plunge back into a courtroom showdown that could drag on for years.