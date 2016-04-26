FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's Codelco to scale back Rajo Inca expansion project
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 26, 2016 / 12:36 AM / a year ago

Chile's Codelco to scale back Rajo Inca expansion project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, is seen at their headquarter in downtown Santiago, Chile, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/Files -

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - World No. 1 copper producer Codelco will scale back plans for its Rajo Inca project, intended to extend the mine life of its Salvador deposit, and an investment decision will be made within two years, the company’s chief executive said on Monday.

Chilean state-owned Codelco is slashing spending by $6 billion over the next five years in the wake of a steep fall in the price of copper, significantly reducing its targeted output.

”We’re going to modify Rajo Inca,“ CEO Nelson Pizarro told reporters. ”Originally we were looking at 130,000 tonnes (of processing) per day ... likely in about five years time we’ll start processing from Rajo Inca at a rate of between 35,000 and 40,000 tonnes per day.

“Now we’re going to take a little longer to see if we do that project, and if we do, at what level of production,” Pizarro added.

Salvador is Codelco’s smallest copper mine. It produced 49,000 tonnes in 2015.

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.