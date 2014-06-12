Mending labor ties won't hurt Codelco's plans: board head

Oscar Landerretche, Codelco's Chilean President of the board, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Santiago, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Fomenting good labor relations within Chilean state miner Codelco [CODEL.UL] will not harm plans to revamp old mines and slash costs, the new president of the company’s board said in an interview on Wednesday.

Oscar Landerretche dismissed criticism that improving relations with unions could curb efficiency, stressing that “dialogue” with workers is key to unifying the world’s No. 1 copper producer as it embarks on a challenging investment plan to combat dwindling ore grades.

“Long-term agreements are fundamental to achieving things and that doesn’t mean there won’t be sacrifices. There will be sacrifices on all sides,” the economist and academic told Reuters in his first interview with foreign media.

“(But the fears) you hear in the market are the product of an antiquated, conflictive, ‘Cold War’ style of viewing labor relations that has to be overcome,” added Landerretche, who said he was interested in collaborative models implemented in German, Scandinavian and Japanese companies.

He said the exact path to improving labor ties had not yet been fully drawn up, but it would not interfere with aims to “sustain and deepen” outgoing chief executive Thomas Keller’s push to reduce costs.

Codelco’s board, reformed under center-left President Michelle Bachelet last month, said on Friday it was removing Keller, a hot-tempered former retail executive who clashed with unions.

The government has stressed it wants to improve tense labor relations without going as far as implementing a model of “co-governance.”

Some in the market fear union demands could steer Codelco off course, while others argue dialogue will soothe tensions and reduce risk of strikes. Still others say it is style, more than substance, that will change, and that some degree of confrontation with unions is inevitable.

The big test will be the overhaul of the massive, century-old Chuquicamata mine, where workers are fighting to avoid layoffs that would significantly affect the mining-dependent communities in the poor city of Calama.

Landerretche declined to comment on specific plans.

CASH FOR COPPER

He placed the greatest urgency on securing long-term financing for cash-strapped Codelco. To achieve that, Codelco’s erratic financing mechanism must be reformed, said Landerretche, a key architect of Bachelet’s tax reform plan.

The company hands all its profit over to the state, which then decides on an annual basis how much to return to the miner, exposing Codelco to the whims of the government at a time when Chileans are clamoring for greater social spending.

“Financing is rendering major projects inviable ... Solving this problem is the fundamental reason for my designation,” Landerretche said. “We need to pursue the projects which generate the most gain,” and that means receiving more money, he said.

Bachelet is poised to present a multi-year plan to regulate financing, likely linking it to production and efficiency goals, in the second half of the year.

The government will announce this month how much cash it is handing over to the company, with a “reasonable” number in the cards, Landerretche added.

Codelco’s major projects include a controversial $6.8 billion expansion of its massive Andina mine, which has come under fire due to concerns over its potential impact on nearby glaciers and the water supply of the capital, Santiago.

“It’s an incredible challenge,” Landerretche said, but added he felt it would likely be possible to unite environmental protection with development of the mine.

The board will choose an interim chief executive officer on Friday, and is then banking on a “rapid and rigorous” process to name a final replacement, he said.