Antofagasta sees possible copper shortage but modest prices

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The world's copper market could see a small shortage this year, but the metal's price outlook is uncertain, as risk factors include the possibility of protectionist policy from the United States, the head of Chilean mining company Antofagasta, said on Tuesday.

Copper prices have recovered from lows around $4,300 per ton early last year and for 2016 as a whole gained 18 percent. They remain below $6,000 per ton.

"Our outlook is more favorable and the tightening up of the balance between supply and demand, which was expected around 2019-20, we now see that come forward to maybe next year," Antofagasta CEO Ivan Arriagada told Reuters in an interview at the CRU World Copper Conference in Santiago.

"This year we expect a market, which is largely going to be balanced and it may turn into a small deficit."

He said producers expect copper prices to be supported by lack of new production and a decline in ore quality, along with demand fueled by sustainable growth in China. But he said producers were not complacent about prices.

"It's hard to expect prices will go back to the lows that we saw last year, but we're not expecting prices either at levels that would give too much incentive to say we're too much out of a situation we need to recover from," he said.

Uncertainties include U.S. policy. Producers hope infrastructure investment promised by President Donald Trump will benefit raw materials demand but are cautious that possible protectionism could erode trade and growth.

"We are monitoring closely public policy in the U.S. and the extent to which that could convert into some form of trade situation that could have an impact on global economic growth, on trade flows," Arriagada said.

Declining ore grade, while boosting copper prices in the short term, is a worry for Chile. The world's No. 1 producer has sought to boost productivity to offset lower-quality reserves now that the richest material has been mined.

Neighboring Peru last year became the second biggest copper producer, pushing China into third place. Peru has more readily available high-quality ore than Chile.

Antofagasta is focused on Chilean production and takes its name from a city in northern Chile. Asked whether the company would consider opportunities in Peru, Arriagada said: "We're not ring-fenced in any way to Chile."

He added that Peru was "a jurisdiction that we think is great for the mining business".