Codelco chairman sees copper near $3 per lb by end 2017: El Mercurio

A worker monitors a process inside the plant at the copper refinery of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, northwest of Santiago, Chile January 7, 2015.

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Global copper prices will rise to close to $3 per pound by the end of 2017 due to limited supply and expected increased demand from China and the United States, said Oscar Landerretche, chairman of Chile's state-run miner Codelco.

In an interview published on Sunday by Chile's El Mercurio newspaper, the chairman of the world's largest copper producer said the prospects for copper prices had changed radically due to better economic data from China and the new U.S. administration's plans to boost infrastructure spending.

"There has been a continuum of signals in this direction, that demand is very strong but supply is slow," Landerretche said. "At the end of the year the price of copper will approach $3 per pound."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 0.2 percent on Friday at $5,917 per tonne, or $2.68 per pound.

Landerretche added that there had not been any new copper discoveries recently, because of greater investor caution and more environmental regulations.

That would result in a modest global copper deficit of up to 100,000 tonnes this year, he said.

"In the coming months, we will see a sustained increase in the price," Landerretche said. "One of the reasons the price is not reacting (to the upside) yet is that the exchanges and the companies still have substantial reserves."

Codelco is aiming to maintain production of about 1.7 million tonnes per year despite declining grades.