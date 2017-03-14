FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BHP tries again to get Chile's Escondida union back to table
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 13, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 5 months ago

BHP tries again to get Chile's Escondida union back to table

Fabian Cambero

2 Min Read

A promotional sign adorns a stage at a BHP Billiton function in central Sydney, Australia August 20, 2013.David Gray/File Photo

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.

Escondida's 2,500-member union has been on strike since Feb. 9 after new contract talks fell apart, and the mine has produced no copper since then.

On Friday, the company invited the union to return the negotiating table. However, the union rejected the invitation, saying that it did not respect core non-negotiable conditions.

In a letter sent to the union on Monday and released to media, BHP addressed the workers' claims and proposed a meeting for Tuesday afternoon.

"The only form of resolving those points that distance the two sides will be sitting down for dialogue and having a face-to-face conversation," the company said.

The union is currently analyzing the content of the letter to determine its response, a union source told Reuters.

Escondida, which is majority-controlled by BHP, produced slightly more than one million tonnes of copper in 2016. Rio Tinto and Japanese companies including Mitsubishi hold minority interests in the mine.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Marguerita Choy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.