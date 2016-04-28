FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport's Chile-based El Abra mine, union seal wage agreement
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
April 28, 2016 / 8:01 PM / a year ago

Freeport's Chile-based El Abra mine, union seal wage agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Chilean copper mine El Abra, controlled by Freeport-McMoran Inc, accepted a wage contract offered by the company, union President Juana Mejias said on Thursday.

Tensions between the union and Arizona-based Freeport, the world’s biggest listed copper producer, have been high since the company scaled back El Abra’s operations last year and laid off 650 workers.

“We finished (negotiating) with the company and we’re in the process of reconciling with the workers,” Mejias said in a phone interview, without providing details of the agreement.

Freeport, which owns a 51 percent stake in the mine in northern Chile, also confirmed that it had reached an agreement with the union, but did not provide further details.

El Abra produced 147,200 tonnes of copper last year, according to state copper commission Cochilco.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.