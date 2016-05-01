FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile copper mine Antucoya suspends operations after worker dies in fall
May 1, 2016

Chile copper mine Antucoya suspends operations after worker dies in fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Antucoya copper mine, located in northern Chile and controlled by Antofagasta Minerals, halted operations on Sunday after a worker died from a fall while inspecting one of the mine’s installations, the company said.

Production was suspended while the accident was being investigated, a spokeswoman for the company said.

“All operations have stopped ... they will return to normal tomorrow,” the spokeswoman said.

The mine produced close to 12,000 tonnes of copper in the first three months of this year.

Antucoya is owned by Antofagasta Minerals and Marubeni Corp. Antofagasta Minerals is a unit of Antofagasta Plc.

Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Peter Cooney

