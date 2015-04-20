Factbox: Potential labor flashpoints for copper in 2015

(Reuters) - Contracts at major copper mines, including Antamina in Peru and Grasberg in Indonesia, expire this year in the biggest round of contract negotiations since 2011.

Talks will take place against a backdrop of falling copper prices and deep cost-cutting programs which will likely strain relations between workers and operators.

Here is a list of known major labor contracts that are up for renewal over the next 12 months:

* At Antamina, Peru’s largest copper mine, the current contract expires on July 24.

* Quebrada Blanca and Carmen de Andacollo in Chile owned by Teck Resources Ltd

* Freeport McMoRan Inc’s copper business in Indonesia, PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI); the labor contract expires in September.

* Southern Copper Corp, controlled by Grupo Mexico S.A.B de C.V..