FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Potential labor flashpoints for copper in 2015
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 20, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Potential labor flashpoints for copper in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Contracts at major copper mines, including Antamina in Peru and Grasberg in Indonesia, expire this year in the biggest round of contract negotiations since 2011.

Talks will take place against a backdrop of falling copper prices and deep cost-cutting programs which will likely strain relations between workers and operators. 

Here is a list of known major labor contracts that are up for renewal over the next 12 months:

* At Antamina, Peru’s largest copper mine, the current contract expires on July 24.

*  Quebrada Blanca and Carmen de Andacollo in Chile owned by Teck Resources Ltd

* Freeport McMoRan Inc’s copper business in Indonesia, PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI); the labor contract expires in September.

* Southern Copper Corp, controlled by Grupo Mexico S.A.B de C.V..

Reporting by Josephine Mason; additional reporting by Mitra Taj and Thomson Reuters GFMS; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.