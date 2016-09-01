FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Workers at small Codelco copper mine to strike next week
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 1, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

Workers at small Codelco copper mine to strike next week

Fabian Cambero

2 Min Read

A worker monitors a process inside the plant at the copper refinery of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, northwest of Santiago, Chile January 7, 2015.Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Workers at Codelco's small Salvador deposit will go on strike next week after failing to reach agreement in contract talks with the Chilean state-owned company, the union told Reuters on Thursday.

The strike is set to start on Monday after workers rejected Codelco's [COBRE.UL] latest offer and the company said it had opted not to request a five-day mediation process.

It could herald the start of tricky times ahead for mining companies in the world's no.1 copper producer, as a sharp fall in the price of the metal slimmed margins and forced cost cuts.

Salvador, which produced 49,000 tonnes of copper in 2015, has been battling to keep a lid on high production costs and make progress on a plan to extend the mine's life.

"As the company was not disposed to dialogue, we will make effective the strike from Monday 5 September," union spokesman Waldo Gomez told Reuters.

The union has rejected a deal offered by Codelco for a $3,730 per worker bonus, and no salary increase, although another Salvador union has accepted the deal.

Separately, Anglo American Plc's flagship Los Bronces copper mine also inched closer to a strike after most unionized workers rejected the company's collective wage deal on Thursday. However, the government-sponsored mediation process could still avert a stoppage.

Anglo American offered the nearly 1,700 workers a bonus of some $13,000 each, plus other benefits.

Los Bronces is part of the Anglo American Sur complex, which produced 437,800 tonnes of copper in 2015. That's about 8 percent of the total output of Chile.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito and Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.