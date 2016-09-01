Workers at small Codelco copper mine to strike next week

A worker monitors a process inside the plant at the copper refinery of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, northwest of Santiago, Chile January 7, 2015.

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Workers at Codelco's small Salvador deposit will go on strike next week after failing to reach agreement in contract talks with the Chilean state-owned company, the union told Reuters on Thursday.

The strike is set to start on Monday after workers rejected Codelco's [COBRE.UL] latest offer and the company said it had opted not to request a five-day mediation process.

It could herald the start of tricky times ahead for mining companies in the world's no.1 copper producer, as a sharp fall in the price of the metal slimmed margins and forced cost cuts.

Salvador, which produced 49,000 tonnes of copper in 2015, has been battling to keep a lid on high production costs and make progress on a plan to extend the mine's life.

"As the company was not disposed to dialogue, we will make effective the strike from Monday 5 September," union spokesman Waldo Gomez told Reuters.

The union has rejected a deal offered by Codelco for a $3,730 per worker bonus, and no salary increase, although another Salvador union has accepted the deal.

Separately, Anglo American Plc's flagship Los Bronces copper mine also inched closer to a strike after most unionized workers rejected the company's collective wage deal on Thursday. However, the government-sponsored mediation process could still avert a stoppage.

Anglo American offered the nearly 1,700 workers a bonus of some $13,000 each, plus other benefits.

Los Bronces is part of the Anglo American Sur complex, which produced 437,800 tonnes of copper in 2015. That's about 8 percent of the total output of Chile.