a year ago
Chilean police seize $12 million worth of cocaine in drug bust
#World News
July 29, 2016 / 10:48 AM / a year ago

Chilean police seize $12 million worth of cocaine in drug bust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ARICA, CHILE - A drug bust in Chile has resulted in the haul of cocaine worth more than €11 million ($12 million) that was bound for Spain. Three suspected traffickers were arrested, two of whom are confirmed Spanish nationals.

According to officials, the anti-narcotics operation took place in the northern Chilean port city of Arica on July 23. The drug gang were reportedly part of an international group of traffickers moving drugs from Colombia across South America to a final destination in Europe.

The three men arrested are all foreign nationals, one Colombian and two Spaniards and were detained for possession of more than 287 kilos (632 pounds) of cocaine with an estimated street value of over €11 million ($12 million).

The arrested men will remain in custody whilst police carry out a 60-day investigation of the case, after which the suspects are due to face trial.

