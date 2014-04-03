Chile's navy cancels tsunami alert following 7.6 quake

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s navy canceled a tsunami alert for all of the coastline on Thursday following a strong 7.6 magnitude quake off the north of the country a day earlier.

It was the strongest of several aftershocks that followed a huge 8.2-magnitude quake blamed for six deaths in the same region on Tuesday.

Chile’s emergency office, Onemi, which had earlier asked residents to evacuate the coastline, said “people can return to their homes.”