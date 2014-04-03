FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile's navy cancels tsunami alert following 7.6 quake
#World News
April 3, 2014 / 5:24 AM / 3 years ago

Chile's navy cancels tsunami alert following 7.6 quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s navy canceled a tsunami alert for all of the coastline on Thursday following a strong 7.6 magnitude quake off the north of the country a day earlier.

It was the strongest of several aftershocks that followed a huge 8.2-magnitude quake blamed for six deaths in the same region on Tuesday.

Chile’s emergency office, Onemi, which had earlier asked residents to evacuate the coastline, said “people can return to their homes.”

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Nick Macfie

