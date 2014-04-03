Chile says no reports of injuries or damage after new quake

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - There were no reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure after a powerful 7.6 magnitude quake that triggered a tsunami alert, Chile’s Onemi emergency office told Reuters on Thursday.

The quake struck off northern Chile late on Wednesday, prompting tsunami alerts and evacuations along the coast and in neighboring Peru.

It was the strongest of several aftershocks that followed a huge 8.2-magnitude quake blamed for six deaths in the region on Tuesday.