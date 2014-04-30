FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mid-sized quake hits off central Chile coast; no damage reported
April 30, 2014 / 6:07 PM / 3 years ago

Mid-sized quake hits off central Chile coast; no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A shallow 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of central Chile on Wednesday, rattling buildings in the capital, Santiago, but not causing any damage.

There was no tsunami alert following the short but brusque tremor, according to the country’s emergency office.

The quake struck 29 miles north of the beach resort of Vina del Mar at a shallow depth of 7.1 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A major 8.2 quake slammed the north of the Andean country earlier this month, and aftershocks have since jolted wary residents.

Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chris Reese, Jeffrey Benkoe and James Dalgleish

