Magnitude 5.0 tremor shakes Chilean capital, no damage reported
#World News
February 17, 2015 / 2:48 PM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 5.0 tremor shakes Chilean capital, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook central Chile on Tuesday morning, rattling buildings in the capital Santiago, but there were no reports of any damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor, which struck at 11:35 am local time (1435 GMT), had a magnitude of 5.0, was centered 123 km northwest of Santiago and had a depth of 85 km.

Earlier, Chile’s emergency service Onemi said the medium-intensity tremor had a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter scale.

“There are no preliminary reports of damage to people or effects on services or to infrastructure from this tremor,” said Onemi.

The Chilean navy ruled out the possibility of a tsunami along the coast.

The South American country is one of the world’s most seismic and its infrastructure is designed to withstand the regular tremors. Mines in the top copper exporter are mostly situated in the north.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci

