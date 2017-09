LIMA (Reuters) - Peru issued a tsunami alert along its southern coast after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile, the Peruvian Navy said via Twitter on Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey upgraded the earthquake - the strongest of several aftershocks since a massive quake rocked the region on Tuesday - to 7.8 after initially reporting it had a magnitude of 7.4.

There were no initial reports of damages in Peru.