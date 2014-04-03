First tsunami waves reach Chile coast following quake

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The first tsunami waves have reached Chile’s coastline following a magnitude 7.6 earthquake, the country’s navy said on Thursday.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the tsunami wave activity on Chile coast reached a height of 2.4 feet (0.7 meter). The tsunami warning for Chile and Peru has now been canceled.

The latest quake is the largest of a series of aftershocks following the powerful and deadly 8.2 magnitude quake that hit on Tuesday.