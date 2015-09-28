Chile facing austere 2016 budget after copper price slide

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Chilean government looks set to deliver its most austere budget for some years this week, as a fall in the price of its key copper export has complicated its spending plans and ambitious reform program.

Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes will deliver his first budget on Wednesday, with the key details due to be revealed Tuesday evening by center-left President Michelle Bachelet.

Public spending will likely rise between 3.5 percent and 5 percent in 2016, down from a 9.8 percent rise this year, according to analysts and lawmakers spoken to by Reuters.

The government’s goal of reaching a zero structural deficit by 2018 will also likely be scrapped and new targets set.

Sparked by a fall in mining investment that spread to the wider economy, Chile’s economic growth slowed to a five-year low last year. It is expected to grow between 2.0 and 2.5 percent this year - with public spending making up at least one percentage point of that, economists say.

But with the copper price down nearly 20 percent this year on cooling demand in key buyer China, and the base metal forming just over half of Chile’s exports, the South American country is having to tighten its belt.

“The space for fiscal policy stimulus has been reduced significantly,” said Scotiabank Chile economist Benjamin Sierra.

Chile posted a deficit of 0.3 percent of estimated gross domestic product in the first half of 2015. As well as the copper price fall, Chile’s funds have been drained by the cost of recovery from a string of natural disasters, including two volcanic eruptions, heavy flooding, fires, and an 8.3 magnitude earthquake and tsunami.

Valdes, a market-friendly economist who took over the finance ministry role in May, has taken a more conservative view than his predecessor and has insisted the government rein in spending.

“We have to begin a process of fiscal consolidation, of reducing the structural deficit, which is larger than we expected, and we have to go on reducing it because in Chile we have a tradition of relying on healthy public finances,” Valdes said to journalists on Monday.

However, an austere budget will come at a difficult time for two-times president Bachelet, who is trying to push through sweeping reforms to education, unions and pensions at a time when her popularity is at an all-time low.