Chile media projects strong Bachelet lead but sees runoff
November 17, 2013 / 10:50 PM / 4 years ago

Chile media projects strong Bachelet lead but sees runoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Center-left Michelle Bachelet held a big lead in Chile’s presidential election but fell short of the 50 percent of votes necessary to avoid a runoff, according to a media projection on Sunday.

Bachelet was seen taking 45.7 percent of the vote, radio Bio-Bio said. Her second-place rival, Evelyn Matthei, the candidate for the right-wing governing coalition, had 24.9 percent.

Red-hot favorite Bachelet, who governed Chile from 2006 to 2010, is widely expected to win a potential December runoff.

Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott

