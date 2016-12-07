Factbox: Current energy contracts at Chile's copper mines

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Mining companies in Chile, the world's number one copper exporter, are examining their energy contracts with traditional power generators to see if terms can be re-negotiated to better incorporate now-cheaper renewables, company sources say.

Both renewable and conventional energy companies, meanwhile, are keeping an eye out for new auctions run by mines that would replace expiring energy contracts.

Below is a list of mining energy contracts in Chile greater than one annual terawatt that are currently in effect, as well as their expiration dates, according to data from the nation's grid operators.