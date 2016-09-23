Several people injured in Chile building collapse

Seven people were injured, three with life-threatening injuries, after the ledge of a building in downtown Santiago collapsed Thursday (September 22), local media reported.

The debris rained down on the sidewalk and street below, apparently landing on a truck causing the driver to lose control and crash into a pharmacy.

The driver and a passenger are among the injured, local media reported citing authorities.

It was not immediately clear what caused the building ledge to collapse, but initial reports cited witnesses saying they had heard an explosion, possibly from a faulty air-conditioner.