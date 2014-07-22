Homemade explosive goes off at Santiago church, another defused

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A homemade incendiary device exploded outside the entrance to a Santiago church early Tuesday morning, but no one was hurt and there was minor damage, government spokesman Alvaro Elizalde said.

A second device was found near a children’s nursery and defused, Elizalde said.

“As a government we are working with the police to discover who is behind these explosive devices,” Interior minister Rodrigo Penailillo said. “Groups who use bombs, attacking people and property, deserve the greatest punishment possible in our country.”

A similar device exploded on a subway train in the Chilean capital last week.

No-one has claimed responsibility but police said pamphlets were found at the church “seeking rights” for two Chileans held in Spain. They have been accused of a similar attack on a church in Zaragoza, Spain, and have been linked to extremist anarchist group ‘Comando Mateo Morral.’