FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Homemade explosive goes off at Santiago church, another defused
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 22, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

Homemade explosive goes off at Santiago church, another defused

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A homemade incendiary device exploded outside the entrance to a Santiago church early Tuesday morning, but no one was hurt and there was minor damage, government spokesman Alvaro Elizalde said.

A second device was found near a children’s nursery and defused, Elizalde said.

“As a government we are working with the police to discover who is behind these explosive devices,” Interior minister Rodrigo Penailillo said. “Groups who use bombs, attacking people and property, deserve the greatest punishment possible in our country.”

A similar device exploded on a subway train in the Chilean capital last week.

No-one has claimed responsibility but police said pamphlets were found at the church “seeking rights” for two Chileans held in Spain. They have been accused of a similar attack on a church in Zaragoza, Spain, and have been linked to extremist anarchist group ‘Comando Mateo Morral.’

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Anthony Esposito

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.