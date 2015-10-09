Belgian tourist badly scalded after falling into Chilean geyser

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A 68-year-old Belgian woman is fighting for her life after she fell into a bubbling hot geyser she was trying to photograph in northern Chile, suffering burns over 75 percent of her body, daily newspaper La Tercera reported on Friday.

The woman, who was not identified, is being treated for life-threatening injuries in a hospital in the Chilean capital, Santiago, after initial treatment in the mining city of Calama.

Her husband suffered burns on his arms while trying to rescue her from the El Tatio geysers, near the desert town of San Pedro de Atacama, which are famous for shooting scalding columns of water and steam into the air every morning.